Basketball: North Forsyth boys hold off Shiloh

North Forsyth held Shiloh at bay for the better part of the opening 27 minutes of a Region 8-6A matchup Tuesday at Raider Arena.

However, the Generals made a late charge to put a scare into the hosts before Kal-El Delgadillo closed out a 57-52 win with a clutch performance at the foul line.

Armed with a 51-41 lead, North Forsyth (8-7, 2-1) saw Shiloh reel off eight straight points over a roughly 3:30 span.

Delgadillo, though, sank all six of his free throw attempts over the final 30 seconds. That included the senior's final two makes after the Generals cut their deficit to 55-52 with 9.8 seconds to go.

“Went 6-for-6 from the free throw line, got a big rebound, handled the ball, kept his poise and confidence,” Raiders head coach David Sokol said of Delgadillo's heroics. “Did a heckuva job for us, really the entire game.”

Five different North Forsyth players scored in the opening period. Braden Mullis and Brayden Turner scored five points apiece, with each making a 3-pointer.

The Raiders extended their 20-11 lead entering the second quarter to 12 points on an and-1 by Mullis. After a little push from Shiloh, North Forsyth ended the half with a buzzer-beating triple by Brogen Casey for a double-digit edge.

Having seen their lead trimmed to 41-37, the Raiders received buckets from Delgadillo and Cole Kirouac — who finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Two freebies from Delgadillo at the end of the third quarter sent North Forsyth into the final period with a healthy 49-39 advantage.

“They pressured the ball a lot and ran a trap a lot,” Sokol said of the Raiders' offensive success. “If you can make a penetrating pass out of that and another pass, you usually have a good look. Sometimes, you don’t, but I thought we were able to do that when they made those couple of runs. We didn’t necessarily do that at the end there.”

Following a nifty reverse layup by Turner early in the stanza, North Forsyth went ice cold from the floor, failing to make a field goal the rest of the night.

After the Generals slowly chipped away, Delgadillo — who finished with 19 points — completed the Raiders' perfect 13-for-13 night at the charity stripe to hold off the visitors.

“We had two or three good looks at the basket we didn’t convert,” Sokol said. “We have to convert those down the stretch. But I can’t ask anything more as far as execution and getting where we wanted the ball.

“They made a couple of shots. We turned it over a couple of times. But we got the ball at the free throw line with the man we wanted to shoot it.”