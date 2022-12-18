Basketball: North Forsyth boys run past West Forsyth

After three consecutive single-digit defeats, the North Forsyth boys bounced back in convincing fashion, downing former Region 6-7A rival West Forsyth Saturday at home.
The Raiders came up short against Lambert, Sequoyah and Dacula — the former two by two points each — following a 4-1 start to the season. But their 71-43 victory over the Wolverines lifted the hosts back above .500 on the season.
Kal-El Delgadillo paced North Forsyth (5-4) with 18 points. Brayden Turner added 17 points, while Cole Kirouac chipped in with 14.
West Forsyth (6-4) received 10 points and five rebounds from Chase Damerell.
The Wolverines pulled within 56-40 in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders ended the game on a 15-3 run.
North Forsyth will compete in the Kelly King Classic Dec. 20-22 at Lumpkin County. Meanwhile, West Forsyth will be back in action during a holiday tournament Dec. 28-30 at Buford.