Basketball: North Forsyth boys split tourney games; girls fall to Buford

The North Forsyth boys came up short in the consolation finals of the Kelly King Classic Thursday at Lumpkin County.
Facing Harrison, the Raiders dropped a 69-58 decision to place sixth in the event.
Brayden Turner paced North Forsyth (6-6) with 18 points. Braden Mullis added 15 points, and Cole Kirouac contributed 14.
On Wednesday, the Raiders bounced back from an opening-round loss with a resounding 65-18 victory over Cross Keys.
Kirouac also scored 14 points in that contest, while Cameron Martin stepped up with 13.
Buford 51, North Forsyth girls 38
A rough third quarter kept the North Forsyth girls from handing Buford its first loss of the season in the Battle of the Champions Showcase Wednesday at Walnut Grove.
The Raiders held a 14-9 scoring edge in the first quarter and carried a 23-20 advantage into halftime.
However, the Wolves held a decisive 16-4 edge in the third period en route to a 51-38 triumph.
London Weaver led North Forsyth (5-4) with 10 points. Kamryn Gardner posted seven points.