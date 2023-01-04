Basketball: North Forsyth girls open region play with win over Lanier

It was rebounding and second-chance points that led to the North Forsyth girls basketball team picking up their first region win of the season over Lanier, 67-45, Tuesday night at home.

London Weaver led the Raiders offensively with 19 points. Right behind her was Lindsey Pirkle with 18 points and Erin Whalen with 14 points.

“I love how the girls were disturbing the ball," North Forsyth head coach Brad Kudlas said. "We really looked at taking advantage of the paint. The girls did a good job distributing, sharing and playing some solid defense, especially in the second half."

It was the Raiders who put the first points on the scoreboard. After the tip-off, Whalen dished it off to the open Pirkle. Then after a turnover by the Longhorns, North's Emma Rose drove in the paint and kicked it out to her teammate for a mid-range jumper.

Another turnover by the Longhorns gave the Raiders a chance to add to their lead. This time, it was Cassie Lane's pass to Pirkle to add to their run.

The Longhorns tried to slow down the Raiders offense by full-court pressing them.

At one point, North missed its initial shot, but Pirkle was there again to grab the rebound and put it in the hoop after the first miss during an 11-0 run.

Lanier finally scored its first basket of the game when Nalani Gainey ripped the ball away from Meredith Franklin after grabbing the rebound and laying it up. Though the Raiders came back on the other end with their own bucket, with Pirkle scoring her third consecutive basket.

Pirkle had eight points in the first quarter, when the Raiders held a 20-10 advantage.

The second quarter was when Lanier produced their most points in a quarter with 16 to North’s 13. Weaver knocked down three 3-pointers, and Lanier’s Gainey scored eight points. However, the Raiders were still in command going into the locker room with a 33-26 lead.

The Raiders ended their first possession of the second half with a basket. But on the other end, Asja Howell received a pass from her teammate and knocked down the 3-pointer from the corner.

In the third quarter, the Raiders relied on Pirkle to get them points. Not only did she provide 10 points but also she gave the Raiders second chances by grabbing offensive rebounds. Whalen added six points as well — all from inside the paint.

Despite the Raiders scoring 12 points, which was their lowest in a single quarter, their ability to grab rebounds aided them in sealing the victory.

North Forsyth (8-5, 1-0 Region 8-6A) will resume action Jan. 6 on the road against Jackson County in another region matchup.