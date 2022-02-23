Basketball: North Forsyth girls smother North Gwinnett, reach Sweet 16

Anna Gliatta averages just over 10 points per game.

She needed just a handful of minutes to reach that mark, then surpass it, Tuesday as North Forsyth's senior guard piled up 17 second-half points to help the Raiders past North Gwinnett in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs, 56-27.

Gliatta sat during the first half because of a shoulder injury she sustained last week during the Region 6-7A tournament championship. But when Gliatta took the court early in the third quarter, it took just moments for her to knock down her first of five 3-pointers on her first attempt of the night.

Gliatta was electric on both ends of the court, finishing 6 of 8 from the field, including a steal she converted into an easy layup, before leaving the contest with 3:06 left.

Erin Whalen earned the start in a shuffled North lineup and turned in 17 points of her own, tying with Gliatta for the team lead.

Whalen had four rebounds in the first quarter alone and led the Raiders with nine points at halftime.

"It made the rotations a little quirky there," North coach Brad Kudlas said. "Anna's a big part. Even though we go 10 deep, every one of them is an important part. When one of them's not there and you can't have that rotation, it does put a little kink in the machine."

It took North about a quarter to work out those kinks, with North Gwinnett leading 9-7 after the opening stanza, a lead built by 3-pointers from Taylor Pennelli, Marisa Miller and Sydney Barnett.

But a Lindsey Pirkle bucket sparked a 19-0 run by the Raiders that lasted until the final minute of the second quarter.

Ali Jones drained a 3-pointer off pass from Haelim Adle to open the second quarter, then Adle set up a Whalen 3-pointer two possessions later.

Adle knocked down a three of her own after catching a pass from Meredith Franklin at the top of the key, then watching North Gwinnett defender Ashton Maxwell back toward the basket. Adle realized the separation, stepped up and fired a three straight through the net.

North Gwinnett didn't score again until Jada Monroe's basket with 0:56 until halftime.

"We knew they were going to shoot threes," Kudlas said. "We gave up those three threes and that was kind of frustrating. But in the second quarter, they came up and we started playing our basketball. Every team now is a good team. They were short-handed. They were without one of their better players; she had that ACL injury. I was telling the girls you've got to do the little things from here on out."

North Gwinnett played without Region 8-7A Co-Player of the Year Ava Watson, who was injured.

Monroe hit back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the third quarter, and the Bulldogs went 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to cut the deficit to 12 points heading into the fourth quarter.

But Gliatta's second 3-pointer of the night, then a steal-and-score, extended the Raiders' lead. Monroe answered with her third 3-pointer of the game, but Gliatta fired right back with two straight threes, then added her fourth 3-pointer of the quarter minutes later.

"The one thing we've been trying to focus on is taking care of tonight. This was one of those trap games, or it could have been one of those trap games where you get looking ahead."

North [24-3] will host Grayson on Friday in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs after the Rams beat McEachern 45-33.

Grayson [21-5] is ranked No. 3 in Class 7A.

"You've got to beat the best to be the best," Kudlas said. "That's what I've been telling them all season. Would I want to play them second round? No. That's just how things fall."