Basketball: North Forsyth shooting goes cold in Sweet 16 loss to Grayson

North Forsyth kept waiting for that one shot to fall.

The Raiders, who built their reputation all season as a team that could shoot the three with ease, watched Friday night as shot after shot clanged off the iron or circled around the rim and back toward the court.

In all, North attempted 23 shots from beyond the arc. Only one fell.



Meanwhile, Grayson opened the game on a 9-0 run and controlled all four quarters, stunning the Raiders in the Class 7A Sweet Sixteen, 51-40.

The loss is North's first since Dec. 29 and the first to a team from Georgia all season. North finishes the season 24-4.

"We came out flat and they got that 9-0 lead," North coach Brad Kudlas said. "We spent the rest of the night trying to recover from that. We had it down to four in the fourth and had a couple open looks there. They've been falling all year, and tonight they just didn't fall."

North's shooting grew more urgent each time Grayson grew its lead, which reached 14 points by halftime and swelled to a 31-14 advantage early in the third quarter.

But a pair of free throws by Maddie Erickson sparked an 8-0 North run that featured a steal-and-score by Anna Gliatta, then a layup from Erin Whalen off an inbound pass to cut the deficit to 31-22.

Gliatta's bucket marked her final points of the game, though, after a hard foul by Erin Rodgers sent her tumbling toward the ground and forced her to exit the game with 1:57 left in the third quarter.

Moments later, Grayson senior Catherine Alben pulled up from just inside halfcourt and drained a 3-pointer to give the Rams a 38-26 lead heading into the final quarter. Alben scored a game-high 22 points and had a three in each quarter.

And after Leah Hall knocked down North's first 3-pointer with 7:01 remaining, Alben returned the favor with a three of her own.

North cut Grayson's lead to 43-39 with 3:00 to go when Haelim Adle fired a well-timed pass under the basket to Erickson, who converted the easy layup.

Points in the paint were hard to come by for North, and when the Raiders did reach the basket, it was often the result of Gliatta spinning her way open or Adle lofting shots off the backboard or Whalen cashing in on an inbound pass.

Erickson managed to draw a foul and hit 1 of 2 free throws to make the score 45-40 with 1:55 left in the game, but after a Rodgers basket on the ensuing possession made it a three-possession game, the Raiders had little choice but to foul.

"Grayson's a great team. I could see them going on and winning state," Kudlas said. "We shot 1-for-23 from the 3-point line. A couple of those shots fall and it's a different game."

Erin Whalen led the Raiders with 16 points and 10 rebounds off the bench.

North seniors Leah Hall, Haelim Adle, Ali Jones, Anna Gliatta and Maddie Erickson finish their high school careers as four-time region champions after helping deliver the program's fifth straight region title earlier this month.

"They've done so much. We wanted to do more, but they've done so much," Kudlas said. "They're the only group that's ever won four region championships in the county. Those girls played for each other. That's the hardest part, because it's more than basketball. It's family, it's community."