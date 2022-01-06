Basketball: North Forsyth sprints past Loganville 63-50

North Forsyth's boys basketball team has a Cole Mountain.

North's 6-foot-8 center, Cole Kirouac, scored early and often Wednesday, helping the Raiders to a 63-50 victory over Loganville.

"I told him he should have dominated this game," North head coach David Sokol said. "He did — he only played 15 minutes, but he had 14 points. He scored a lot. [Temidayo Akinrinmade] came in. He didn't have the points, but he was very aggressive, posts hard and got a lot of rebounds."

Kirouac racked up eight points in the first quarter, added four more in the second quarter and had a big, physical block in the third quarter.

The Raiders received strong guard play to go with Kirouac's and Akinrinmade's presence in the post, as Braden Mullis had 10 points and Kal-el Delgadillo finished with eight points.

"We've got some great guards and we've got some guys that can sub in at the forward position. A lot of guys can do different things, so we're trying to find the match in what we're trying to do offensively and defensively is a challenge because we've got a lot of guys who do different things."

Mullis scored the first of North's eight 3-pointers midway through the first quarter, then had a driving layup and buried a 12-foot jump shot before the buzzer to give the Raiders an 18-9 lead.

North more than doubled its lead heading into halftime, and after back-to-back 3-pointers by Brayden Turner, the Raiders led 52-28 at the end of three quarters.

"We had some starters that didn't have I guess their average points, but you could never tell that when we walked in that locker room," Sokol said. "Everybody was excited for guys that contributed. I love coaching this team. They're all pulling for each other. I wish we would have closed it better, but for the most part we did a good job."

North is 1-2 in Region 6-7A play, but those two losses have come by a combined six points, including a narrow 62-60 loss to current front-runner West Forsyth.

The Raiders handed Forsyth Central a 12-point loss in December, one of just two region losses by the Bulldogs.

"It is really close, and I think they know that," Sokol said. "Hopefully we'll use that. They know they can compete with anybody. I think sometimes it's just a matter of having that success against one of the teams in the region."

North [7-8, 1-2 Region 6-7A] will look to string together another win at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Denmark.