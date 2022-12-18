Basketball: Raiders down Wolverines in non-region action

North Forsyth continued its recent non-region tour of the county with a triumph over West Forsyth, improving to 3-1 in such games, Saturday at home.
Following a recent split of games with former Region 6-7A rivals South Forsyth (60-51 loss) and Lambert (66-60 win), the Raiders cruised past the Wolverines by a 61-36 final score.
It marked the second-lowest points allowed by North Forsyth this year, with the lowest coming in a 61-24 rout of Forsyth Central to open the season.
The Raiders went undefeated in the region last year, with a five-point win over West Forsyth serving as their second-closest call. Now in Region 8-6A, North Forsyth doesn't have as many opportunities to face its neighbors (and, in fact, won't play Denmark at all).
Well, the Raiders (5-3) made the most of their opportunity against the Wolverines (6-6).
London Weaver paced North Forsyth with 17 points, while Erin Whalen added 11.
The Raiders will face Buford in the Battle of the Champions Showcase Dec. 21 at Walnut Grove. It is slated to be North Forsyth's final game of the calendar year.
West Forsyth will be off until Jan. 6, when the Wolverines will travel to Forsyth Central for a region matchup.