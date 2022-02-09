Basketball: No. 2 Raiders run table, finish 12-0 in Region 6-7A play

North Forsyth's closest regular-season region game this season was its final regular-season region game.

The Raiders overcame a 12-point deficit Tuesday against a determined South Forsyth team, holding off the War Eagles to earn a 50-48 victory and finish the regular season with a perfect 12-0 mark in Region 6-7A play.

"They came out and they sucker punched us pretty good," North coach Brad Kudlas said. "I mean, they were playing for a lot. It's hard keeping them up when you lock in the number one [seed]. We did want to run the region regular season. I thought that was good for them."

South led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter, and a 3-pointer by Maggie Thompson to open the second frame pushed the War Eagles' lead to 12 points.

South built its lead off layups and mid-range jumpers by Thompson and Sharon Tolliver, with Ava McGlockton supplying several second chances on the glass.

But North answered Thompson's 3-pointer with an 8-0 rally, fueled by a couple of Meredith Franklin threes. Franklin's second 3-pointer came after Maddie Erickson's screen provided an open look and cut South's lead to 22-18 with 4:20 until halftime.

"Anna picked up her second foul and [Meredith] came in and played really well," Kudlas said. "She's been growing all year long. She's been picking it up, and she does two great things for us: She can run the point ... and Meredith really steps up and helps Leah [Hall] out on defense. She and Leah get after it. I thought they did a great job on Tolliver again this game between the two of them. You look and see nine points, but the way those came about, we needed those points. That was huge."



South responded with a pair of threes by Thompson and Olivia Brabazon, but a 6-0 run by North made it a one-possession game heading into halftime, with the War Eagles ahead 50-48.

Erin Whalen and Lindsey Pirkle each hit two free throws during the run, and the Raiders finished 20-for-25 shooting from the free-throw line.

"It was big for the girls to overcome that first quarter," Kudlas said. "In the second quarter, I feel like we woke up and we chipped away. We came out and had a big third quarter -- what was it, 14-4? I was really impressed with us at the foul line [20 for 25]. I've been harping on them a lot about making those. That was key."



London Weaver had two made free throws five minutes into the third quarter to tie the game 32-32. Then on the ensuing possession, Erickson blocked a shot and Weaver corralled the loose ball, which led to Erickson backing down McGlockton in the paint and lofting a hook shot into the basket to give North its first lead of the game.

Whalen knocked down a pair of free throws, a steal by Weaver led to a Haelim Adle basket, and after two more free throws by Whalen, the Raiders surged into the fourth quarter leading 40-32.

However, Thompson made it a one-possession game with 2:47 left in the game after a 3-pointer and a layup followed by an and-one, but Anna Gliatta answered with a one-handed floater to make it 47-42.

A South basket followed by a Clara Morris jumper cut the North lead to 47-46, but Erickson went to the free-throw line and knocked down both shots.

McGlockton connected on a long jumper just inside the 3-point line to make it a one-point game, and after Gliatta was fouled on the following possession and missed her free throw, Whalen collected the offensive rebound then to the line and hit 1 of 2 free throws extend North's lead to 50-48.

Whalen missed her second shot, giving South 4.2 seconds to get off a shot, but McGlockton caught the rebound and passed to Morris, whose 3-point attempt from half-court fell short.

"We've got a lot to work on," Kudlas said. "I hope that was a good wake-up call for the girls. It's do-or-die time for the seniors, and I need them to see that."



Gliatta led the Raiders with 13 points, while Franklin and Whalen each had nine.

Thompson scored a game-high 21 points with seven rebounds, and McGlockton turned in 11 points and eight rebounds for the War Eagles.

North [21-3, 12-0 Region 6-7A] will enter the region tournament as the top seed, and the Raiders are guaranteed a playoff spot. Meanwhile, South [18-7, 8-4 Region 6-7A] is tied with West Forsyth for second place, and a coin flip will determine which team enters the tournament as the two seed.