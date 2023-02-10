Basketball: Top-seeded Raiders enter region tournament confident

North Forsyth girls basketball didn’t come into its new region with trepidation. Instead, the Raiders surpassed expectations by triumphing over their opponents, earning them an 11-1 record and the No. 1 seed in the Region 8-6A tournament.

What made the eight-ranked Raiders so dangerous this season? Well, they are the highest-scoring team in the county, and they do a great job limiting their competition to easy baskets with a scoring margin of 1,547-981.

It was just one point apart between North Forsyth and South Forsyth in the battle for the No. 1 defense in the county.

“We have a lot of depth on the team. That helps a lot,” Raiders head coach Brad Kudlas said on the season. “They really bought into our system offensively and defensively this year. The biggest key is their willingness to share.”

After a loss against region foe Habersham Central, the Raiders regrouped and didn’t let that lone loss faze them. They responded with an eight-game winning streak to end the regular season, including getting their revenge on Habersham Central by dominating them 71-29.

“That loss showed us that we can’t just show up and play. We’ve got to come ready to go, work hard, and achieve the goals we want,” Kudlas said. “It is kind of better when you do that later in a season than at the beginning of the season. Their willingness to want to work harder, improve and perform better than the first time through the region.”

Erin Whalen is the Raiders' leading scorer, averaging 13.8 points per game. In addition, she is the record holder for most steals in a season with 107.

London Weaver is closely behind her with 13.4 points per game. She’s the one you want shooting free throws late in the game, as she's made 91% of them.

Meredith Franklin stands out as one of those players whose presence and effort on the court stand in contrast to her stats. She broke the school record in charges taken with 23. The previous record was 13. Franklin is two charges away from setting the record in career charges taken.

Lindsey Pirkle controls the paint with her ability to track the ball. She leads the Raiders in rebounds with 5.9 and in blocks with 1.5.

“The cool thing is we have individuals that set records that you wouldn’t see, but you see they strive for those," Kudlas said. "It's a cool thing that people don’t really look at – they’ll look at points and maybe steals.”

North Forsyth put on an outstanding performance in front of its home crowd throughout the regular season, with the team's only loss on its own floor coming to Class 7A top-10 ranked Hilllgrove in the championship game of the Raider Classic tournament.

“When you’re at home, you got your fans, and it's more of a mindset of you want to defend your home and want to make sure no one comes in here and takes it from us,” Kudlas said on homecourt advantage.

Despite the Raiders not yet cracking 20-plus wins like the past six years, due to fewer games played, they still feel pretty optimistic going into the region tournament at Habersham Central.

“It’s such a different team, but they had to work hard to make it happen,” Kudlas said.

As the Raiders finish the regular season with a record of 19-6, the postseason awaits North Forsyth, beginning in the region semifinals Feb. 16 and continuing into the 6A state playoffs.

“Playing better defense and less turnovers is one of the key things that are going to come into play when [we’re] in the playoffs,” Kudlas said.