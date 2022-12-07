By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Competition Cheer: State runner-up Raiders land quartet on all-region team
The Region 8-6A competition cheer team was announced Tuesday with four honorees selected from each program, including Class 6A state runner-up North Forsyth.

The Raiders, who produced their best-ever finish at the state championships Nov. 11 in Macon, landed two seniors on the all-region squad, along with a junior and a freshman.

Below is an alphabetical list of the all-region selections:

All-Region 8-6A Competition Cheer Team

Mary Margaret Ashcraft (12), Jackson County HS

Grace Blake (12), Lanier HS

Kaitlyn Capehart (12), Gainesville HS

Olivia Casper (9), Gainesville HS

Markelle Cheek (12), Gainesville HS

Cecilia Chitwood (10), Habersham Central HS

Ashley Cook (11), Jackson County HS

Clare Gaddy (9), Gainesville HS

Brooklynn Gibson (12), North Forsyth HS

Sophia Gutierrez-Hurst (11), Jackson County HS

Destiny Kerns (12), North Forsyth HS

Nyla Kinnarath (11), Habersham Central HS

Audrey Martin (11), Habersham Central HS

Ava Grace Morrison (12), Jackson County HS

Alexa Pearson (11), North Forsyth HS

Annabelle Reason (12), Lanier HS

Alexis Robinson (12), Lanier HS

Ariel Sisavath (10), Habersham Central HS

Ally Stanfield (9), North Forsyth HS

Kirsten Vanden Bos (11), Lanier HS