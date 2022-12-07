Competition Cheer: State runner-up Raiders land quartet on all-region team

The Region 8-6A competition cheer team was announced Tuesday with four honorees selected from each program, including Class 6A state runner-up North Forsyth.
The Raiders, who produced their best-ever finish at the state championships Nov. 11 in Macon, landed two seniors on the all-region squad, along with a junior and a freshman.
Below is an alphabetical list of the all-region selections:
All-Region 8-6A Competition Cheer Team
Mary Margaret Ashcraft (12), Jackson County HS
Grace Blake (12), Lanier HS
Kaitlyn Capehart (12), Gainesville HS
Olivia Casper (9), Gainesville HS
Markelle Cheek (12), Gainesville HS
Cecilia Chitwood (10), Habersham Central HS
Ashley Cook (11), Jackson County HS
Clare Gaddy (9), Gainesville HS
Brooklynn Gibson (12), North Forsyth HS
Sophia Gutierrez-Hurst (11), Jackson County HS
Destiny Kerns (12), North Forsyth HS
Nyla Kinnarath (11), Habersham Central HS
Audrey Martin (11), Habersham Central HS
Ava Grace Morrison (12), Jackson County HS
Alexa Pearson (11), North Forsyth HS
Annabelle Reason (12), Lanier HS
Alexis Robinson (12), Lanier HS
Ariel Sisavath (10), Habersham Central HS
Ally Stanfield (9), North Forsyth HS
Kirsten Vanden Bos (11), Lanier HS