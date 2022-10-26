Country music star Trace Adkins to sing national anthem at Gainesville-North Forsyth football game

Country music fans may recognize the booming baritone performing the national anthem ahead of the Region 8-6A championship game between the Gainesville Red Elephants and North Forsyth Raiders Friday night.
Multi-platinum country music star Trace Adkins is slated to sing ahead of the 8 p.m. kickoff at City Park Stadium, according to Gainesville High.
Adkins’ manager reportedly contacted the school asking to sing, Gainesville High athletics director Adam Lindsey told The Times Wednesday, though the call didn’t come as “a terrible surprise.”
“We’ve heard rumors that he lived in the area and that he might be interested in doing that sometime … but this is the first time they reached out and asked,” Lindsey said. “Obviously, we want to take advantage of that. We’re excited about having him.”
Historically tied to Nashville, Tennessee, Adkins is no stranger to Gainesville and Hall County, as he was in the area last fall to film Fox Entertainment’s new episodic drama “Monarch” alongside co-star Susan Sarandon.
Adkins was also the headlining musical act at the Cumming Country Fair and Festival in 2018.
In his 26-year music career, Adkins has sold more than 11 million albums, charting Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 and Hot Country Songs lists with 20 songs and 15 singles, respectively, according to the star’s website.
This story originally ran in The Gainesville Times.