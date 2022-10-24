Cross Country: Brock Casey, North Forsyth boys finish runner-up in region meet

Brock Casey placed second overall and helped lead North Forsyth to a strong finish in the Region 8-6A meet, as the Raiders finished only behind former Region 6-7A rival Gainesville in the event Saturday at Apalachee.
Casey's time of 16 minutes, 25.30 seconds placed him almost exactly between the Red Elephants' top-two finishers. North Forsyth wound up with 53 points — 17 behind Gainesville and 11 ahead of third-place Habersham Central.
Ian Vinson crossed roughly 61 seconds behind Casey in eighth place. Thomas Durand and Daniel Murtagh finished in an almost dead heat for 13th position. Ben Blakslee rounded out the Raiders scoring with a 16th-place showing.
The 6A boys state competition is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 5 in Carrollton.
While the North Forsyth girls finished sixth in the team standings, the Raiders saw six athletes compete in the race after not having enough runners to produce a team score in last year's region meet.
Sophia Moerschel paced North Forsyth with a 22nd-place finish.
The pairing of Dylan Livengood (27th) and Emmy DeRose (28th) crossed within a second of each other, as did Hayden Linn (31st) and Ansley Ledbetter (32nd).
Of the Raiders' half-dozen participants, only Linn and Ledbetter were seniors.