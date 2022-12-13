Football: 22 Raiders earn all-region selection

North Forsyth seniors Logan Curry and Chris Herock, in addition to junior Abdiel Espinoza, were among the superlative honorees for the all-Region 8-6A football team, as announced Monday following a vote by the league's coaches.
Curry garnered athlete of the year; Herock landed defensive player of the year selection; and Espinoza earned co-offensive lineman of the year for the region runner-up.
Senior quarterback West Roberts, sophomore running back Karson McBrayer and senior wide receiver Aiden Ruckh were voted onto the first-team offense.
Seniors Collin Miller, Cole LeRoy and J.D. Galligan received first-team defense nods.
Adrian Droze, a senior kicker, also picked up first-team honors.
Eight Raiders landed second-team status — split evenly between the offense and defense.
On the offensive side, senior wide receiver Zach Shirley and senior tight end Cooper Eglian were selected, alongside sophomore offensive linemen Colin Kelley and Dylan Villarouel. The second-team defensive picks included junior linemen Brody Hancock and Braden O'Shields, senior linebacker Mason Lawson, and sophomore DB Colton Constable.
Four additional North Forsyth players — seniors Gavin Busse and William Verdirame, and sophomores Jackson Coulter and Colter Vega — earned placement on the honorable-mention list.