Football: Accolades roll in for North Forsyth alum James

The accolades are rolling in for North Forsyth graduate Jeremy James following his freshman season at Ole Miss.
James, who graduated from North in 2019, was named first-team all-freshman by media outlets The Athletic and Rivals after collecting 10 starts this season for the Rebels.
James started at right guard and helped pave the way for an Ole Miss offense that averaged a conference-best 210.6 rushing yards per game.
Ole Miss finished the season 5-5 after a 26-20 win against No. 7 Indiana in the Outback Bowl.
James, who redshirted last season, was considered a three-star recruit at North, where he became the school's first SEC football player.