Football: Atlanta Falcons sign North alum Colby Gossett

Colby Gossett is coming home.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Gossett on Wednesday, one day after the North Forsyth alum was waived by the Cleveland Browns.

The Falcons had an immediate need at left guard after starter Josh Andrews broke his hand in practice on Tuesday. Gossett actually played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, when the Browns beat the Falcons 19-10 in their final preseason game.

Gossett recovered a fumble in the third quarter of the game.