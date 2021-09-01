By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great local journalism.
Football: Atlanta Falcons sign North alum Colby Gossett
North Forsyth alum Colby Gossett was signed by the Atlanta Falcons on Wednesday. File photo

Colby Gossett is coming home.

The Atlanta Falcons signed Gossett on Wednesday, one day after the North Forsyth alum was waived by the Cleveland Browns. 

The Falcons had an immediate need at left guard after starter Josh Andrews broke his hand in practice on Tuesday. Gossett actually played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, when the Browns beat the Falcons 19-10 in their final preseason game.

Gossett recovered a fumble in the third quarter of the game.

Gossett also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots before opting out of the 2020 season with the Browns. He started four games for the Cardinals in 2018.

Gossett became the first player in Forsyth County history to be selected in the NFL draft earlier that year when he was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the 2018 draft. 

Gossett starred on North's offensive line and defensive line before graduating in 2013. He was a two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection at Appalachian State, where he started 46 straight games for the Mountaineers. 

North Forsyth offensive lineman Colby Gossett blocks Lambert’s Bryan Warstadt during practice for the Chamber Bowl Senior All-Star Game on Wednesday at Lambert High School. - photo by Jared Putnam