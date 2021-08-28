Football: Harrison outlasts North Forsyth, 19-6

By Greg Oshust
For the Forsyth County News
KENNESAW — North Forsyth battled the conditions and the Harrison Hoyas on Friday, falling 19-6 at a rain-soaked Cobleigh Stadium in Marietta.
An 80-minute lightning delay halted play at the beginning of the second quarter, with Harrison jumping out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a field goal and a safety off a blocked punt.
However, North’s defense put the clamps on the Hoyas’ offense for much of the first half, keeping Harrison out of the end zone until the third quarter.
By then, the Raiders had taken a 6-5 lead after quarterback Drew Aucoin connected with Garrett Achilles on a 67-yard touchdown pass with 8:42 before halftime, but the score remained 6-5 after Peltz’s extra-point attempt was blocked.
Peltz had a chance minutes later to extend the Raiders’ lead but had his 25-yard field goal attempt block.
Harrison pieced together two scoring drives after halftime to pull away.
Hoyas quarterback Jake Walling completed 12-of-21 passes for 209 yards and threw both touchdowns that Harrison scored.
Walling’s first touchdown pass was a 14-yarder to tight end Nick Charles to put Harrison back in the lead 12-6 with 3:34 remaining in the third quarter.
His next scoring pass was even bigger, as he launched a 52-yard strike to Garrett Pate with 8:02 to go in the game to give Harrison a more comfortable cushion to work with the rest of the way.
Harrison fell short on its first scoring attempt, when AJ Daniels' 42-yard field goal attempt went wide left with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter.
The Hoyas quickly got the ball back when Trenton Hatberg intercepted a pass by Aucoin at the Raiders’ 30-yard line and ran the ball down to the 21 with 7:30 left.
Three plays later, Daniels was more successful on his next field goal attempt as he booted a 39 yarder through the uprights at the 6:30 mark to give the Hoyas a 3-0 lead.
After forcing North to punt on the ensuing series, Harrison took the ball from its own 40 to the Raider 22.
However, the Hoyas weren't able to progress any further and a 29-yard field goal try by Daniels came to naught after a botched snap.
North [1-1] will return to Raider Valley next week for a home date against Dalton at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3.