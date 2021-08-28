Football: Harrison outlasts North Forsyth, 19-6

By Greg Oshust



For the Forsyth County News

KENNESAW — North Forsyth battled the conditions and the Harrison Hoyas on Friday, falling 19-6 at a rain-soaked Cobleigh Stadium in Marietta.

An 80-minute lightning delay halted play at the beginning of the second quarter, with Harrison jumping out to a 5-0 lead thanks to a field goal and a safety off a blocked punt.

However, North’s defense put the clamps on the Hoyas’ offense for much of the first half, keeping Harrison out of the end zone until the third quarter.