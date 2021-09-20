Football: North alum James named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week

Jeremy James earned SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week honors Monday, the league office announced.
James, who graduated from North Forsyth in 2019, helped Ole Miss tie a conference record Saturday with 41 first downs. The Rebels also racked up 707 total yards in a 61-21 win over Tulane.
James played 84 snaps at right tackle and did not allow a single sack.
James was tabbed third-team preseason All-SEC prior to the season after starting 10 games at right guard last year as a redshirt freshman. Following the season, James was named first-team all-freshman by The Athletic, Rivals and the Football Writers Association of America.
Ole Miss is 3-0 and averaging 52.6 points per game. The Rebels will travel to No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 2.