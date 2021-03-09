Football: North alum Wagner named Big South Defensive Player of the Week

North Forsyth alum Honus Wagner was named Big South Defensive Player of the Week on Monday following his second career start with Gardner-Webb.
Wagner collected 10 tackles, including three tackles for loss and 1 1/2 sacks Saturday during the Bulldogs' 31-24 overtime win against Presbyterian College. Wagner led a Gardner-Webb defense that held the Blue Hose to 31 total yards on 32 attempts.
Wagner ranks second on the team in tackles (14), tackles for loss (3 1/2) and sacks (2) through two games this season. As a team, Gardner-Webb ranks fourth in Division I FCS in rushing defense (51 yards per game).
Wagner, who graduated from North in 2019, is in his first season with the Bulldogs after two seasons at Allan Hancock College.