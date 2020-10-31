Football: North bounces back with 34-20 win over Lambert

Three different North Forsyth players rushed for a touchdown, Jumel Lewis returned a kick 96 yards for a score and the Raiders defeated Lambert 34-20 Friday night.

North QB Brady Meitz was 14 of 20 for 101 yards and one touchdown with one interception through the air, adding a team-high 68 rushing yards on eight carries.

Meitz also ran for a score, joining Jared Lucero and Patrick Corrigan, who each found the end zone on the ground. Lucero rushed 18 times for 48 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards and a touchdown. Corrigan carried the ball six times for 20 yards and the score.

North opened with a 13-0 lead, but Lambert cut the deficit before halftime when QB Ashton Smith found James Tyre for a touchdown. Jack Wise picked off a Meitz pass on the ensuing possession, but the Longhorns couldn't capitalize and went into halftime trailing 13-6.

Aiden Smith opened the second half with a 15-yard touchdown run, but the Raiders scored 21 straight points to put the game out of reach.

Robert Riddle scored a touchdown in the game's final seconds, and the Longhorns converted the two-point play, but North's lead proved insurmountable.

Meitz spread 14 completions to six different receivers, with Riley Smith leading the Raiders with two catches for 25 yards.

North (6-2, 2-2 Region 6-7A) gets a bye next week before a pivotal matchup against South Forsyth on Nov. 13 at Raider Valley, while Lambert (4-4, 0-4 Region 6-7A) looks to get its first region win next Friday at home against Forsyth Central.