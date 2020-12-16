Football: North Forsyth alum Wagner signs with Gardner-Webb

Honus Wagner is no stranger to overcoming obstacles.

He spent his first two years of athletic eligibility at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, California, after being academically ineligible following his graduation from North Forsyth High School in 2019.

Wagner, a 6-foot linebacker, collected 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss and two sacks during his freshman season at AHC. His second season was cancelled because of COVID-19, which looked like it may have stunted his chance of playing Division I football.

However, Wagner continued to work hard in the classroom and graduated early from Allan Hancock with an associate degree so he could move onto a four-year program.

On Wednesday, Wagner officially took the next step in following his dream of becoming a professional athlete by signing with Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina.