Football: North Forsyth defeats Lanier for 3-0 region start

North Forsyth maintained its perfect start to the Region 8-6A schedule with a hard-fought 21-7 win over Lanier Friday at Raider Valley.

"I thought our defense played outstanding," North Forsyth head coach Robert Craft said. "We gave up one long play on a double-pass trick play. That was their one touchdown. Our defense just kept responding. We had multiple fourth-down stops in the red zone.

"In the second half, our offensive line really took the game over. We were able to really run the football very effectively."

The Raiders (5-2, 3-0) only recorded three possessions in the first half. However, they managed to score on their opening series to hold a 7-0 lead entering halftime.

North Forsyth found the end zone in the third quarter but a missed extra point kept the lead at 13-0 before Lanier found the end zone.

After forcing a punt, the Raiders went on a 90-plus-yards march down the field to increase their lead to 21-7 following a successful 2-point conversion.

"The biggest takeaway for me is that I thought our offensive line really grew up tonight," Craft said. "We have a young group up front with no seniors. We start three sophomores and two juniors. ...

"Our sophomore running back, Karson McBrayer, he ran the ball so hard tonight."

Despite McBrayer’s big night, it was senior Collin Miller who scored the sealing touchdown for North Forsyth, which hosts Habersham Central Oct. 21 after next week’s open date.

Cooper Eglian, though, had the most productive night from a scoring perspective.

The senior tight end hauled in two touchdown passes from West Roberts, including one on fourth down. Eglian also snagged the 2-point conversion toss.

"He had a big night offensively," Craft said of Eglian. "I thought our quarterback, West Roberts, just had a great game. No turnovers. Distributed the ball to probably five or six different receivers."

However, the defense stole the show, with its second strong showing in region play. Chief among the big plays for the unit was a fourth-down stop in the red zone that helped the Raiders close out the game.

"I thought it was really important to make him feel uncomfortable throughout the night and not let him keep his feet in the pocket," Craft said of Lanier’s quarterback. "Those guys [on defense] were tested at times with field position, and they kept battling and playing the next play."