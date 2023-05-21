Football: North Forsyth puts up 41 points in scrimmage against Woodstock

Some openings will be harder to fill than others.



Last year, the Raiders had a defensive line core that set records. However, the quarterback position will be the most prominent spot to fill for the Raiders.



“We’ve had three-way competition this spring and winter," Raiders head coach Robert Craft said of replacing graduate West Roberts. "We were really pleased with how the quarterbacks played. That position is wide open. Each of them did a good job commanding the offense.

“Our front seven on defense was another big area of focus for us. We are looking forward to seeing some guys step up.”

Rising junior Colter Vela — who started last year in the Raiders’ secondary — shined on both sides of the ball in the scrimmage. On the very first play, he read the quarterback's eyes, intercepted the ball and ran for a touchdown. Meanwhile on offense, Vela made some much-needed catches that moved the chains.

Another Raider that scored a defensive touchdown was Adam Sack.

“It was good to get the younger guys some playing time," Craft said. "We have a lot of guys who are vying to earn opportunities in the summer and the fall.”

The success of Craft's offense heavily hinges on the exceptional performance of the offensive line. Fortunately, he is thoroughly pleased with the outstanding job they have been doing since having one full season under their belts.

The Raiders coaching staff features a new offensive coordinator in Jake Timmerman, who previously coached at Grayson. Timmerman replaced Matt Dobson — who took the head coaching job at Statesboro. North Forsyth also broke in a new quarterbacks coach.

Eli Seaney — who started at quarterback for the Raiders — went 12-for-14 for 122 yards, threw a touchdown to Nate Gravitt and ran in for a touchdown. Parker Smaltz checked into the game after Seaney and threw a touchdown to Brady Holbrook.

On the ground, running back Jacob Shirley rushed for a touchdown.