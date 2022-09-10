Football: North Forsyth suffers heavy defeat at Creekview

North Forsyth earned an emotional win last week.

Friday night was Creekview's turn.

North came crashing back down to earth after a thrilling come-from-behind victory against West Forsyth, falling 35-7 to Creekview and handing the Grizzlies their first win of the season.

"I thought we were well prepared, but I obviously didn't do a good job of getting us ready to play," North head coach Robert Craft said. "I've got to do a better job of having us ready to play for every opponent. We had a great week. It's really the same message, win or lose, to our guys right here, because now the region starts for us next week."

Creekview (1-3) scored on its first four drives of the night and led 28-0 with 8:13 left until halftime.

Sophomore quarterback Austin Guest opened the game with a 14-yard draw, then hit Camden Lusk on a 35-yard gain and capped the scoring drive with a 24-yard TD pass to Michael Roach.

Guest threw another TD pass on the next drive, finding a wide-open Cal Schubert streaking down the middle of the field to convert a fourth-and-5 and give Creekview a 14-0 lead.

Running back Isaac Hubert scampered in from 8 yards out, then Guest ran for a score of his own early in the second quarter to give the Grizzlies a four-possession lead.

Guest finished 18-for-24 passing for 270 yards and three scores (two passing, one rushing).

North, which will open Region 8-6A play Sept. 16 at Jackson County, managed just 88 yards in the first half, punting three times and turning the ball over two times — once on an interception and another time on downs.

But the Raiders (2-2) regrouped in the second half and began playing with urgency after halftime.

Quarterback West Roberts engineered a 14-play, 65-yard drive to start the third quarter. On the march, Roberts completed 6 of 8 passes, including an 8-yard TD toss to Logan Curry to cut the deficit to 28-7.

North had a chance to swing momentum after William Verdirame won a jump ball and picked off Guest at the Raiders' 20-yard line, but the drive stalled after six plays and North was forced to punt.

North's next offensive series saw the Raiders drive all the way down to Creekview's 2-yard line. However, the Grizzlies held strong, standing up Collin Miller at the goal line and chasing Roberts out of the pocket on fourth down and forcing a desperation throw that fell harmlessly to the turf.

A fourth-quarter interception by Roberts led to Creekview's lone second-half score, a 1-yard run by Hubert after Lee Brock forced the turnover.

Hubert, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound running back, carried the ball 22 times for 110 yards and two scores. North limited Hubert to just 49-first half rushing yards, clogging up the running lanes and forcing Creekview to the air.

Chris Herock, Braden O'Shields and Brody Hancock combined to slow Creekview's downhill running game, each tallying stops at or behind the line of scrimmage for North's defense.

But the Grizzlies' aerial assault took the top off North's defense and accounted for 236 yards on just 12 completions in the first half.

North went 3-for-10 on third downs while Creekview converted 6 of 11 third-down plays, including three of its first four. Creekview's lone failed third-down conversion early in the game was followed by the fourth-down touchdown pass from Guest to Schubert.

"This is a good football team, and you've just got to come out ready to play from the beginning," Craft said. "We couldn't get off the field on defense on third downs. They did a great job staying on the field. I thought third-down conversions both ways were a big deal. We're a better football team than how we played tonight, and we can coach better too."