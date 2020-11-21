Football: North Forsyth's season ends with loss to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE — North Forsyth's season came to an end Friday night against Gainesville as the Raiders fell 17-0. The loss dropped North from playoff contention and allowed Gainesville to lock up the No. 3 seed out of Region 6-7A.

Trailing 10-0 in the final minute of the third quarter, North went for it on fourth-and-long in its own territory. However, Gainesville defensive end Qua Coley applied the pressure for and forced an errant throw by North Forsyth quarterback Brady Meitz.

Meitz finished 21 of 46 for 166 yards and two interceptions. Riley Smith led the Raiders with four catches for 76 yards, while Tucker Hartsfield caught a team-high seven passes for 28 yards.

Jared Lucero finished with 23 yards on eight carries, while Patrick Corrigan added four carries for 22 yards.

With Bush’s interception of Meitz late in the third quarter, Gainesville turned it into points with a 32-yard field goal by Giovanni Martinez.

Gainesville running back Naim Cheeks ripped off a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to provide the only scoring of the first half. Coley also snuffed out a promising Raiders drive late in the opening half with a quarterback pressure.

North Forsyth North (6-4, 2-4 Region 6-7A) was driving late in the fourth quarter, but Gainesville’s Jaheel Rivas-Dicks had an interception that he ran down to the Raiders’ 20-yard line.

Cheeks added a 39-yard scoring run late in the fourth quarter for Gainesville.