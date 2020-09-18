Football: North Forsyth's tough defensive line signals new era

North’s base defensive front is a 3-3-5, a scheme that gives the Raiders three defensive linemen, three linebackers and five defensive backs.

But the versatility of North’s three defensive linemen allows for some creativity from Craft and the Raiders’ coaching staff.

“I think our strength there is that we shift in and out of that front,” Bryant said. “We go from a three-front to walking down a backer and having a four-man front, so I think all of us have the ability to play on the edge or play inside, and I think that’s one of our strengths, is we can all be easily maneuvered around the front.”

Harrison went 15-0 last season, scoring 589 points and averaging nearly 40 points per contest.

Still, Lurie was confident North had enough to slow down the Hoyas.

“The last couple years, the three of us have worked every Sunday outside of here – in the winter, in the spring, in the summer – just working on pass rush,” Lurie said. “I knew that going to war with these guys, we’d be OK.”

The three players have taken it upon themselves to grow into Craft’s vision, but are quick to credit defensive coordinator Chris Wagner and defensive line coach Brian Dameron.

“Obviously, it’s been a culture change. Whenever Coach Wagner got here, he gave us an identity,” Lurie said. “We have a defensive identity. We know what we want to do up front – we want to move, we want to out-physical everybody and we want to run to the football. He gave us an identity, and before that, we didn’t have an identity on defense. We were just 11 guys out there.”

Wagner, who served as Parkview’s defensive coordinator for nearly a decade, helped craft a defense that held opponents to 24 points per game last season, the lowest mark since 2013.

So far this season, opponents are averaging six points per game against North.

“If we do something wrong, he’ll take the blame,” Herock said of Wagner. “But if we do something good, he always gives us the credit. That’s the kind of guy he is.”

Herock played last year as a freshman but has taken on a larger role this season.

Even as a rookie, Herock managed 29 total tackles last year, including 5 ½ tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

“Last year was kind of my introduction of going versus much bigger people and much better skill, of course,” Herock said. “It was a welcome when you go to practice and you’re going against someone that’s a lot bigger than you and a lot stronger than you, but you kind of learn to adapt to it.”

Against Alcovy, Herock tallied an impressive three sacks and recovered a fumble.

“It’s taken us some years to get to where we feel like we have to be to have guys who are truly difference-makers,” Craft said. “At the high school level, you have a couple guys like that and you can quickly find yourself being pretty good on defense. They now help your linebackers be really productive because they’re getting double- and triple-teamed at times.”

Patrick Corrigan is one of those linebackers. He had 14 ½ tackles for loss last year as a sophomore and is the team’s leading tackler (14) through two games this season.

Aaron Griffin is another productive linebacker, making 11 stops so far this year, including 10 solo tackles and two sacks.

Craft sees Corrigan as an old-school middle linebacker, while Griffin’s speed and agility represents a new shift in the linebacker position.

“He’s more of your modern-day linebacker,” Craft said of Griffin. “What safeties used to be are now linebackers. Aaron runs really well and he’s one of the fastest guys on our team – very physical. So, he fits right into what Coach Wagner wants to do with our defense as far as pressure.”

Aaron Redd and Eli Edwards typically spell Lurie, Bryant and Herock at defensive line, keeping the three players fresh.

Craft said scheduling a defending state champion wasn’t necessarily a popular decision. The move paid off, though, and the win allowed Craft to take stock in how much the program has grown over the past five years.

“It’s a game where, quite frankly, the third quarter was a huge turning point in my opinion for our program,” Craft said. “I look back at that game, and in the third quarter, we played just terrible on offense – we couldn’t move the ball. They hit off an explosive play for their one touchdown. My first couple years, I think it would have just started going downhill for us. But I think our guys have learned how to handle that adversity and respond. We crawled right back in it, got a couple things fixed and were able to overcome that.”