Football: North has strong showing in 46-10 scrimmage win over Dawson

By Noah Rubin

For the Forsyth County News

Usually, a scrimmage two weeks before the regular season is about getting the rust off and working out some kinks.

For North Forsyth, there wasn’t much rust to get rid of Friday night against Dawson County.

The Raiders cruised to a 46-10 victory over the Tigers at Raider Valley, leaving head coach Robert Craft thrilled with the way his team performed.

“Not many better feelings than high school football on Friday nights, especially in a normal year,” Craft said. “It was a fun night. We got to play a lot of people. That’s what you’re always after in scrimmage games and trying to see where you’re at with your football team. So, it’s great to be back here, especially at home.”