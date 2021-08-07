Football: North has strong showing in 46-10 scrimmage win over Dawson

By Noah Rubin
For the Forsyth County News
Usually, a scrimmage two weeks before the regular season is about getting the rust off and working out some kinks.
For North Forsyth, there wasn’t much rust to get rid of Friday night against Dawson County.
The Raiders cruised to a 46-10 victory over the Tigers at Raider Valley, leaving head coach Robert Craft thrilled with the way his team performed.
“Not many better feelings than high school football on Friday nights, especially in a normal year,” Craft said. “It was a fun night. We got to play a lot of people. That’s what you’re always after in scrimmage games and trying to see where you’re at with your football team. So, it’s great to be back here, especially at home.”
The Raiders started the game off strong by scoring on their first possession on a 67-yard bomb from senior quarterback Drew Aucoin to junior wide receiver Logan Curry. Aucoin threw three more touchdowns over the course of the rest of the game, including two long scores to junior Aiden Ruckh.
Craft was proud of the way both Aucoin and Ruckh played.
“Aiden’s worked really hard and this was really his first varsity time,” Craft said. “He had a big game. He had a drop early and then responded with two huge plays. Really proud of our quarterback [Drew Aucoin], because this was his first varsity start too. For Drew to have such a big game is exciting, and it gives our team a lot of confidence.”
The team built off the momentum provided by the big plays provided by Aucoin’s passing, as he finished with 230 passing yards. His big arm opened up running lanes for the team in the second half.
Junior Lake Heffington was the beneficiary of the open space, as he scored a 70-yard rushing touchdown halfway through the third quarter. Aucoin’s final touchdown pass of the game was a 16-yarder to senior Garrett Achilles. Junior Caleb Bowen scored twice on the ground in the fourth quarter, sealing the game for the Raiders.
Craft believes the key to their success in the game was the way the team worked all summer.
“We started fast in both halves, and I told the guys that goes back to that they’ve prepared really well, so they’re confident in how they play, so they can play fast.” Coach Craft said. “Our defense really picked up right where we left off last year.”
The only touchdown the Raiders allowed in the game was on a fumble by the offense that the Tigers recovered and returned to the end zone. After a turnover, Dawson County started a possession in the red zone, but the Raiders' defense stood strong and held them to a field goal. The defense finished with four sacks, but they were in the backfield many more times throughout the game.