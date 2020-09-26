Football: North smothers Etowah in first shutout win since 2017

Patrick Corrigan caught four passes for 95 yards to lead the Raiders through the air.



The Raiders’ defense set the tone early in the win. On the game’s first play from scrimmage, defensive back Jumel Lewis intercepted Will Curcio’s pass and returned 20 yards it for a touchdown.

After a slow start, the Raiders’ offense found its rhythm in the second quarter. Senior Patrick Corrigan finished off a four-play, 43-yard drive with a 4-yard scoring run to push the Raiders lead to 14-0.

On the next series, quarterback Brady Meitz found Garrett Achilles across the middle for a 24-yard TD toss to push the lead to 21-0.

After going three and out on their next possession, the Eagles found some success on the legs of running back Many Klivert. The senior carried four times to get them down to North Forsyth’s 18-yard line. That was as close as Etowah would get to scoring on the night though, as the Raiders stuffed Klivert on fourth down rushing attempt.

Klivert was a bright spot for the Eagles, finishing the game with 100 yards rushing on 16 carries.

Despite the offensive struggles, Etowah’s defense came out ready to play. The Eagles defense held North Forsyth scoreless on their first three possessions. Additionally, Etowah’s defense kept North Forsyth’s offense out of the end zone in the second half.

The only scoring play for either team in the second half came late in the third quarter when Drew Aucoin recovered a blocked Eagles punt in the end zone, giving the Raiders their final margin.

North’s victory marks the Raiders’ first shutout since Oct. 6, 2017, when North beat Forsyth Central 58-0.

All told, North is outscoring its opponents 101-26 and holding opposing offenses to fewer than seven points per game.

North will look to continue its momentum into next week, as the Raiders host Denmark to open Region 6-7A play at 7:30 p.m. Friday.