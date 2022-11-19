Football: Raiders thrashed by Panthers in season-ending defeat

North Forsyth bowed out of the Class 6A state playoffs with a lopsided loss to top-ranked Hughes Friday in Fulton County.

The Panthers, who finished runner-up in 2021 and have been ranked No. 1 throughout the season, raced to a 49-0 lead en route to a 77-16 rout of the Raiders.

Prentiss "Air" Noland recorded six touchdown passes in helping Hughes build its sizable early lead.

Following the four-star QB's fifth scoring pass, North Forsyth (8-4) ended the shutout bid by registering a safety due to a bad snap. The Raiders returned the ensuing kick for a touchdown, making the score 49-9.

Noland extended the lead with his sixth TD toss before North Forsyth countered with a passing score of its own in the final seconds of the first half.

In the second half, the Panthers recovered a fumble in the end zone and rounded out the scoring with their third rushing touchdown.