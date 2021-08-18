Football: Senior-laden North Forsyth eager for playoff appearance

Francis [92 percent] and Tompkins [90 percent] were the Raiders’ top-graded offensive linemen last season.



Riley Smith, a Charleston Southern commit, is one of three senior tight ends and caught a team-high three touchdowns last season.

Smith’s 13 receptions for 198 yards leads all returning receivers.

Junior Garrett Achilles caught 16 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown last season and is a candidate to replace the production of Tucker Hartsfield, whose 38 catches for 549 yards led the team.

“Garrett’s going to have a big year,” Craft said. “He’s worked really hard and played a key role for us last year as a sophomore. He’s another guy who showed up a lot in different special teams roles. We have a few guys, like Riley at tight end, who we feel can create mismatches on the perimeter. Garrett is a guy who can play inside receiver, outside receiver. Will Peltz is a senior who we feel like is poised for a big year.”

As is the case on offense, North’s strength on defense is long the line of scrimmage.

Junior Chris Herock collected seven tackle for loss last season, which was second on the team, and finished with 57 tackles.

“Across the line on defense, [we’re] returning a couple guys there with Chris Herock, who’s played significantly since his freshman year,” Craft said. “I think if you wanted to start a football team, you

would always start at the interior and then work your way out. So, we’re excited about that group and what they can do this year.”

The only player Herock trailed was reigning Forsyth County News Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Corrigan, who exploded for 112 tackles, including 14 stops behind the line, six sacks, 20 QB hurries and four fumble recoveries.

Corrigan also carried the ball 50 times for 291 yards and four touchdowns.

“He’s always trying to get better. He’s not satisfied,” Craft said. “He played a lot as a freshman even, then was a full-time starter as a sophomore and last year was really a breakout year. We kind of knew that was always there and it was coming.”

North must replace defensive linemen Max Bryant and Dylan Lurie, as well as linebacker Aaron Griffin, though the Raiders return a pair of athletic linebackers in Tristan Graham and Dylan Lyerly.

Both players are also standouts on the wrestling mat and have reached the state championship match. Lyerly won the Class 7A 220 state championship in 2019-20, while Graham finished as the Class 7A 182 runner-up.

“Another senior who’s coming off some wrestling injuries is Tristan Graham,” Craft said. “We’re excited to get Tristan back. He played a lot last year. Dylan Lyerly will be an outside linebacker, then a couple of young guys – Cole Leroy, Collin Miller, who again are kind of in that group of juniors who are ready to play on Friday nights.”