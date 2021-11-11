Fourteen North Forsyth seniors sign NLIs

The tandem joins two other girls lacrosse players, representing the school's 14 seniors who committed Wednesday to extend their athletic careers.



Emma Claire Seaney [Radford] and Sydney Tucker [Reinhardt] are the other two girls lacrosse players who committed, though Tucker wasn’t present for the signing day.

Dax Isbell [UT Martin] started playing golf because his dad got him into it at a young age, and now he’s going to play at the Division I level. While he said that he enjoyed his high school career, Isbell is excited to get to play at a school that appealed to him because of the community on display when he visited.

“I liked the atmosphere of it,” Isbell said. “Everyone was really welcoming. It meant a lot, and the people out there were really close.”

Isbell shot a 3-under 69 as a junior, which is the school’s 18-hole record. He also won the Georgia PGA Junior Championship back in June

Connor Ferguson [Montevallo] is the sole boys lacrosse player who committed to continue his career. He scored 34 points and registered 29 assists last season.

Maddie Erickson [Flagler] and Haelim Adle [Alabama-Huntsville] were the two girls basketball players who signed to play in college. They’re part of a class that has won the region championship every year they’ve been in high school and will look to win a fourth this season, which would be five straight for the program.

Bri DeLeon [Georgia Gwinnett College] and Olivia Tyson [Lee] committed to play softball, while Brett Barfield [Florida State], Tyler Triche [Georgia Southern], Baylor Homesley [Austin Peay], and Cole Munhall [Tulane] signed to play baseball at the next level.

Jim Cahill, who doubles as the head coach of the baseball and softball teams, was incredibly proud of his players.

“It’s a pretty special day as a coach,” Cahill said. “The season’s great and everything, but just to see how hard these guys and girls have worked, it’s a pretty special day for them. As a coach, it just makes you proud.”

DeLeon finished her high school career ninth in wins in school history and fifth in ERA. She went 10-2 this season with a 2.67 ERA through 57 2/3 innings pitched.

Tyson finished sixth in wins and ERA, and 5th in strikeouts, despite playing at North for only two seasons. As a senior, Tyson compiled a 12-2 record and 2.10 ERA, striking out 79 batters across 90 innings.

While the talented players have helped make Cahill’s teams successful, they leave behind more than just their name in the history book. They make an impact on the future of the team.

“It helps the underclassmen,” Cahill said. “They know how hard those guys worked, and it pushes the underclassmen to work super hard to get where they are.”

Barfield was happy to share the moment with his friends and family, as it was the culmination of all the hard work finally paying off. However, before he heads off to Tallahassee, he’s got one last ride with the Raiders.

“I think we’re gonna be really good,” Barfield said. “I think if we can hit the ball, I think we’ll do well on the mound, and the rest of it will take care of itself.”