GHSA moves North Forsyth to 6A; school officials weighing options

The latest Georgia High School Association reclassification effort has North Forsyth joining Class 6A for the 2022-24 school years.

Reclassification is reached through a process that combines 2021 enrollment numbers with the number of out-of-zone students. The number of out-of-zone students is multiplied, then added to the enrollment numbers to reach the reclassification count.

According to the GHSA, North's reclassification count is 2,455, which would be the third-largest count in Class 6A. North's enrollment is 2,151 and its number of out-of-zone students is 152.