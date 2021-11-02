GHSA moves North Forsyth to 6A; school officials weighing options

The latest Georgia High School Association reclassification effort has North Forsyth joining Class 6A for the 2022-24 school years.
Reclassification is reached through a process that combines 2021 enrollment numbers with the number of out-of-zone students. The number of out-of-zone students is multiplied, then added to the enrollment numbers to reach the reclassification count.
According to the GHSA, North's reclassification count is 2,455, which would be the third-largest count in Class 6A. North's enrollment is 2,151 and its number of out-of-zone students is 152.
North's enrollment in 2019 was 2,599, which was 22nd in Class 7A and second in Forsyth County to only Lambert.
North athletic director Scott Tilden said school officials have not yet decided whether they will appeal to stay in Class 7A.
"We're not surprised," Tilden said. "We thought that this may happen, and right now we're looking at all of our options and what works best for our student-athletes in our community."
Forsyth Central, Denmark, Lambert, South Forsyth and West Forsyth will remain in Class 7A. East Forsyth will stay in Class 3A and Pinecrest Academy will stay in Class 1A Private.
The GHSA reclassification committee will hear appeals Nov. 10 beginning at 10 a.m.
North has been a Class 7A school since the classification's creation in 2016.
North is one of two current Region 6-7A schools scheduled to join Class 6A, along with Gainesville.
Regions will be finalized after the GHSA hears appeals, though neighboring Class 6A schools include Blessed Trinity, Milton and Johns Creek in Fulton County; Creekview and River Ridge in Cherokee County; Lanier and Shiloh in Gwinnett County; Gainesville in Hall County; and Marist School in Atlanta.
Denmark was reclassified in 2019 from Class 4A to Class 6A before winning its appeal to join Class 7A.
