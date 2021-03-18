Gymnastics: North building confidence in inaugural season

When North Forsyth gymnastics head coach Lynne Tatum set out to help start a gymnastics program, she said she was just doing it so her daughter, an eighth-grader who will attend North this fall, would have a place to compete.

“I’m just a mom looking to help her child have an opportunity to play a high school gymnastics season next year,” Tatum said.

Tatum said she knew the school had wanted to add a program the past few years, and that this year’s freshman class had a big enough draw to gymnastics that it alone could field a team. North athletic director Scott Tilden started working with a local gym and hired former gymnast Emma Richardson with Fusion Athletic Center to join Tatum along for the journey.

After holding two separate interest meetings, North filled out its first-ever gymnastics roster with seven athletes: five freshmen, one junior and one senior.