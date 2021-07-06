Lacrosse: North alumni Smith, Vincent represent USA at Lisbon Cup

Chris Smith's first trip out of the country has him ready for more.

Smith, a 2020 graduate of North Forsyth, traveled to Portugal last month to represent the United States in the Lisbon Cup, which featured lacrosse teams from countries across Europe.

The United States went 3-1 in the tournament, collecting wins against Portugal and Spain to reach the championship match, where they fell to Italy.

“For me, this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," Smith said. "I mean, how often do you get to say you went and played lacrosse in another country?”