Lacrosse: North Forsyth dominates Archer for program's first playoff win

North Forsyth's girls lacrosse team entered Wednesday's game searching for its first playoff win in program history.

But somewhere between Ella Gilbert's goal inside the opening minute and North carrying an 8-0 lead into halftime, winning the game seemed to be a foregone conclusion. Instead, the question shifted to whether the Raiders could actually shut out Archer in their playoff debut.

North dominated possession in both halves, but especially in the second half, which allowed the Raiders to milk the running clock and keep the ball away from Archer's attackers. The Tigers couldn't crack North's defense, nor could they sneak a shot past goalie Katie Musulman, who held Archer to 0-for-3 on free-position plays in the first half.

However, with fewer than two minutes left in the game, and with North leading 15-0, Brehana Jowers drew a foul in front of the cage and lined up for a free-position play, representing Archer's last chance at avoiding the shutout.

Once the whistle sounded, North's defense crashed down on Jowers and knocked the ball out of her stick. However, the Raiders were called for a penalty, which gave Jowers one more chance.

She ran toward the net and bounced a shot to Musulman's right, but North's goalie was all over it, scooping up the ball off the hop to preserve the shut out and help the Raiders past Archer, 15-0, and into the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.

"Katie would rather take free positions all day long than take shots. She just loves it," North coach Robert Kienle said. "She loves the challenge and we work on them all the time, so she was excited."



North distributed the ball exceptionally well in the win, with nine different players scoring a goal for the Raiders.

Sydney Howard and MC Brooks each had three goals, while Cameron Barnes and Amanda Gray each had two goals. Gilbert, Lyla Bingaman, Peyton Davis, Lily Zylstra and Abby Gravitt added one goal apiece.

"The last couple of games we've been distributing goals," Kienle said. "I mean, the other night we beat Duluth and we scored 16 goals and we had 16 different scorers. We have girls who can put the ball in the cage and we like to spread it, so it's good."



Gray assisted on Gilbert's opening goal, then Barnes doubled the lead minutes later after Mallory Durant scooped up a ground ball and worked the ball up the field for the Raiders.

North made the most of its chances early, as MC Brooks forced a turnover that led to the first of three goals by Howard, then another ground ball — this time by Kaitlyn Peppers — allowed Howard to find the back of the net again to make it 4-0 with 16:15 left in the first half.

Brooks added one of her own on a free-position play, and the Raiders ran their weave motion offense to perfection, leading to back-to-back goals from Brooks and Davis.

Perhaps the biggest test of the game came toward in the final seconds of the first half, when Bingaman scooped up a ground ball around midfield and had just 19 seconds to turn it into a point. But Bingaman needed just 10, taking it straight to the cage and hammering it home to give North a 8-0 lead with 9.4 seconds to spare.

North [15-3] will face the winner of Thursday's first-round game between Walton and Alpharetta in the second round of the Class 7A playoffs.



"We play in probably one of the toughest regions, and we went undefeated not in our region but in our county," Kienle said. "Our county has some tough teams. If we can hang with those teams in our county, I think we'll be all right. I think we'll hang."