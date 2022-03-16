Lacrosse: North Forsyth girls earn first-ever win against South Forsyth, 10-7

By Colin Hubbard

For the Forsyth County News

With a chance to beat crosstown rival South Forsyth for the first time in school history, North Forsyth senior Emma Claire Seaney made her presence known with Tuesday's game deadlocked at six and time winding down.

Held without a goal for the first 29 minutes of the game and battling through an injury, Seaney scored four goals in the last 13:48 and the Raiders never looked back en route to a 10-7 victory.

The win is North's first over South in program history and keeps the Raiders in first place in Area 6 play. The Raiders [8-1, 3-0 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] need just one more win to secure a spot in the playoffs, which would be another first for the program.

“The girls were ready,” North head coach Robert Kienle said. “It was super exciting. This is the only game we’re playing this week and we set it up that way because South is a big game for us. Tuesday night seems to be our thing, because the last three Tuesday nights we’ve upset big teams.”

Entering play with seven wins in eight games, victory did not come easy for the Raiders, who ran into a South [3-7, 1-3 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] team hungry for their second area victory.

The two rivals traded goals in the first half, with both teams holding leads but never by more than one goal.

South led 4-3 when sophomore Channing Reece Payne scored with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half. North rallied back with back-to-back goals from Sydney Howard and Peyton Davis to grab a 5-4 lead before South evened the score 5-5 just before halftime.

North made things much tougher on South in the second half thanks to great play on both ends of the field. South’s Allie Magers managed to knot the game at 6-6 with just under 15 minutes remaining in the game before Seaney took over the game.

Seaney sliced her way through the South defense and scored with ease to regain the lead for the Raiders, 7-6, and scored again three minutes later to increase their lead to two.

South gave it one last run when Payne scored her second goal of the night to cut North’s lead to one, 8-7 with 7:52 remaining. But the attack of Seaney and the lockdown defense on the other end kept South at bay as North’s star scored two more times to put the game on ice.

“It was awesome,” Kienle said of Seaney’s performance. “She got hurt, and I asked her if she was hurt or if she was injured. She said she was hurt but could play. We put her back out there. It was awesome.”

Kienle gave a shoutout to his defense and all of the hard work his team has been putting in to keep their magical season going.

“Our defense played phenomenally,” Kienle said. “South is a great team. Their girls take it to the cage and we just D’d up. The cards made kind of a difference. We were a man down for quite a while. That same thing happened to us last year. But these girls fight for everything. We’ve been working out mornings and busting our hump. It’s paying off.”

While there are still a lot of games to be played, Kienle said he couldn’t be more excited to be knocking on the door of their first playoff berth in program history.

“We’ve never been to the playoffs and we’re one win away from at least clinching a playoff berth,” Kienle said. “Then it’s all about seeds. We’ve still got Creekview ahead on our schedule, but the girls are just riding on a high. It’s awesome.”