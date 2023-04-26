Lacrosse: North Forsyth girls hold off Sequoyah, move on to Sweet 16

Both second-seeded North Forsyth and No. 3 seed Sequoyah wasted no time getting goals into the back of the net, tying at 1-apiece in the first minute.



Raider senior Chloe Sarete broke the tie and M.C. Brooks furthered the lead by slipping past her defender to sling her lacrosse stick for a low goal.

After getting hit on her way towards the goal, Sequoyah's Peyton Harper was pushed by a Raider, and the ref issued an 8-meter penalty shot. On this go-around, Harper ran straight down the middle for the score.

In a short period of time on the other side of the field, Brooks scored on a penalty shot for the 4-2 advantage.

The Chiefs weren’t going away easily, as Harper was giving her team some fighting hope. She was dealing with the aggressiveness from the Raiders defense and even faced double-teams each time she got close to the net.

North Forsyth’s Morgan Copeland picked up Harper on another attempt, and just when Copeland was going to stick-check her, she nailed a corner shot.

From there, the Raiders started to take draw separation with a series of goals.

Lyla Bingaman hit Sequoyah’s goalie with a pump take and went down low for the goal.

On Megan Ware’s penalty shot, she was stick-checked, resulting in losing the ball. Luckily it rolled toward Peyton Davis. She scooped it and shot it in for a hat trick.

Following that, Brooks slipped past the defense with her speed and scored a goal effortlessly due to no one picking her up.

Abby Cleveland and Mallory Schroer helped slim the lead, with each scoring a goal, to pull Sequoyah within 9-5 heading into halftime.

Sequoyah won the face-off to open the second half, but with a good amount of pressure, the Raiders forced the offense to drop the ball. Elizabeth Leeder quickly scooped the ground ball and sprinted down the middle.

On a 2-on-1 opportunity with the goalie, she went to work for the rest of the Raiders with a low ground ball. Two minutes later, Ware increased the team's Sweet 16 hopes with a goal to push the lead to 11-5.

The Chiefs defense made a great play on the ball to alter a pass and force a turnover. The Raiders defense got set in a hurry, however, but good ball movement kept them guessing, and Cleveland beat goalkeeper Kaitlyn Klein to notch another goal.

After winning the draw, Cleveland scored yet again.

But down the stretch, Brooks scored twice, helping the Raiders surpass their season average of goals per game, to help the hosts move on to the next round.

In the Sweet 16, North Forsyth (11-7) will either host No. 4 seed Lakeside (DeKalb) or travel to top-seeded Lassiter.