Lacrosse: Reshuffled defense has North Forsyth girls flying high

Robert Kienle looked at his returning offense before the season and figured he could stand to lose a few attackers.

North Forsyth's girls lacrosse team featured a stout offense in 2021, and the Raiders averaged 13 goals per game and reached the 20-goal mark on four separate occasions.

On top of that, both of the team's top scorers — Emma Claire Seany and Ella Gilbert — were slated to return. Seany led the Raiders out of the midfield with 54 goals and Gilbert added 31 in attack.

So Kienle shifted a few of those players from attack to defense — players such as Kaitlyn Peppers and Mallory Durant — and the results so far have the Raiders looking like one of the top teams in the region. North is 7-1 overall and 2-0 in Area 6, Class 7A-6A play, with the defense holding opponents to paltry 5.5 goals per game.

"They love it, and they've really just grabbed it and took off with it," Kienle said. "The great thing is, in the past we've been led by middies that scored all of our goals, but now we're spreading the wealth. We've got girls on attack that can score, we've got girls in midfield that can score — we've just got a lot of weapons, so it's nice. It makes it easy."



That offensive depth was on display last during an 18-3 win against East Forsyth, as the Raiders rotated several different goal-scorers.

"We've put in a new offense, so the girls have really taken to it," Kienle said. "They're becoming patient on offense, and on defense, we're just playing out of our minds. They're just playing together as a team and as a unit. That's what we've been working on."

North started region play with a 12-11 win against Lambert March 1, then topped defending region champion West Forsyth 8-7 the following week.

North's defense stymied several late chances by the Wolverines, with goalie Katie Musulman collected three saves inside the final 90 seconds.

"Our girls before the game were like, 'Oh, we've got to play in the rain,' but then they just got psyched up," Kienle said. "It helped that our JV came back. Our JV was losing in the game before, but then all of a sudden, our JV just kicked it in and started scoring goals. We'd beaten their JV before, but JV and varsity winning on the same night, it's just crazy. Our JV is undefeated, so we have some youth girls coming up that are just going to keep our program going."

Senior Lexi Ferrer and junior Sydney Tucker have helped anchor North's defense.



North raced out to a 10-1 record last season before falling flat against Lambert, South Forsyth and West. This season the Raiders have already beaten two of those teams and aims for three Tuesday when North travels to South [3-6, 1-2 Area 6, Class 7A-6A] to face a War Eagles team that has tested itself against some of the top teams in the state.

"We're going to work extra hard and get after it, hopefully come out and play the same way we did against West and Lambert and hopefully get a W," Kienle said.