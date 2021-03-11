Lacrosse: Seaney’s 7 goals help undefeated North past Central

After leading by only one goal at halftime, North Forsyth's girls lacrosse team stepped on the gas in the second half Wednesday, beating Forsyth Central 15-10 and keeping their undefeated record intact.

“This was the best game we’ve played all year,” North coach Robert Kienle said. “We’ve won some landslides, but we’re finally meshing together. I knew we had something, but weren’t sure where we’re gonna take it.”

Emma Claire Seaney led the Raiders with seven goals in the game, with six coming in the second half. She also added a running assist to Sydney Howard early in the game.

“We have several girls that can put the ball in the cage,” Kienle said. “It seems like every night there’s a different girl that steps up, and tonight was her night.”

Katie Musulman saved 11 shots in goal for the Raiders. Kienle said this is Musulman’s second season of lacrosse in her life.

“She worked hard over the summer and it’s paying off,” Kienle said. “Every game, she’s getting better.”

Central kept the game close early and was only down 6-5 at the end of the first half. However, the Raiders’ defense kept the Bulldogs quiet on offense, not allowing a goal for a 14-minute stretch to end the first and start the second half.

Another 10-minute scoring drought, the middle of the second half saw a 5-0 run for the Raiders that ultimately decided the game.



“We’re heavily loaded on upperclassmen on defense,” Kienle said. “They take pride in it. They want to give up the least amount of goals as they possibly can.”

Central refused to give up and scored two goals with only one minute left, both coming from Holland Moon. Moon led Central with four goals in the game. Kami Straub and Maya White both scored two and Alex Brunson assisted two goals.

Peyton Davis had a game-high three assists and scored two second half goals for the Raiders. Ella Gilbert scored three times and Amanda Gray scored two goals and assisted two goals.

Central (3-4, 1-4 Area 6, 6-7A) returns to action Friday against Greater Atlanta Christian and will continue area play March 18 against Denmark (2-5-1, 1-3 Area 6, 6-7A).

North (5-0, 2-0 Area 6, 6-7A) hopes to keep its undefeated record all the way through area play.

Kienle said that he knows his team can keep winning if they keep communicating with each other on the field. That theory will be tested Friday against Trinity Christian.

“We are super young,” Kienle said. “We graduate only four seniors at the end of this year. I knew we were gonna come around and we’re starting to gel big time.”