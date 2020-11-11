North Forsyth sends 10 seniors to play in college

By David McGregor

For the Forsyth County News

North Forsyth High School saluted 10 of its senior athletes Wednesday on Veterans Day during a ceremony at the school’s performing arts center.

North athletic director Scott Tilden emceed the event and spoke about the difficulties of the pandemic and how proud he was of these athletes working through the intricacies of the past eight months.

Area 6-7A Co-Player of the Year Kate Perryman will attend the Air Force Academy after breaking the school record for career blocks (436) and logging 1,366 kills during her four-year career.