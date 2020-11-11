North Forsyth sends 10 seniors to play in college

By David McGregor
For the Forsyth County News
North Forsyth High School saluted 10 of its senior athletes Wednesday on Veterans Day during a ceremony at the school’s performing arts center.
North athletic director Scott Tilden emceed the event and spoke about the difficulties of the pandemic and how proud he was of these athletes working through the intricacies of the past eight months.
Area 6-7A Co-Player of the Year Kate Perryman will attend the Air Force Academy after breaking the school record for career blocks (436) and logging 1,366 kills during her four-year career.
Softball stalwarts Adaline Nix (Shorter) and McKayla Cothran (Samford) also signed Wednesday, two weeks after helping the Raiders to an appearance in the Elite Eight.
North's swim and dive program sent three swimmers onto the next level, headlined by state champion Hailey Galbraith, who signed to the University of Georgia.
Owen Brubaker (McKendree) and Logan Cornelison (Gardner-Webb) also signed after leading the Raiders to an eighth-place showing in the 200 medley relay at last season's Class 6A-7A state championships.
The Raiders' baseball team sent standouts Jess Ackerman (Mercer) and Michael Sills (Wofford) onto play college baseball as well. Ackerman led North in wins during a shortened 2020 season, going 3-0 and posting a 1.05 ERA. Ackerman also struck out 27 batters in 13 1/3 innings.
Sills made three appearances for North, pitching 2 2/3 scoreless innings and striking out four batters.
North baseball coach Jim Cahill stressed the importance of never knowing when the high school season might be over and how the team last year stayed in the outfield all night long after being told the season was suspended (and eventually canceled).
Also signing were former Olympic development program soccer players Kayla Sensing and Nicole Sensing (Kennesaw State). The sisters are planning on playing for the high school team for first time this spring.
Masks and social distancing were the norm at the ceremony. Coaches, administration, and family members were the only permitted to attend.
Tilden stressed the importance of college athletics and reminded the seniors that they always have a home in Raider Valley and “Once a Raider, always a Raider."