North Forsyth sends 5 seniors to play at next level

All five Raiders played football for head coach Robert Craft, who added, "No one has ever had to deal with what our athletes had to deal with this year in terms of recruiting. I am just so proud of everyone here today."



Carson Brown, who will play goalie for Montevallo, was introduced by lacrosse head coach, John Garrish.

“Carson has been focused all the way since first stepping foot onto campus,” Garrish said. “He knew what he wanted to do and found a way to achieve that goal while being a leader and keeping a full schedule yearround of lacrosse, football, working the special needs program at North and being very active at his church.”

Brown said he is excited of the opportunity he has been given and plans to make the most of it.

Assistant baseball coach Kyle Counts showered Wagner with a bevy of compliments and memories that were too many to count.

“Peyton’s character and hard-working attitude is first class, and we expect huge things from him this season,” Counts said.

“Talk about dreams coming true,” Wagner said. “I always knew I could play at the collegiate level and am excited and ready to be a Yeti.”

Meitz, North’s starting quarterback for the past two seasons, committed to Stetson University in DeLand, Florida.

Meitz led North to back-to-back winning seasons, which hadn’t been done in more than a decade (2004-05).

“I’m ecstatic to go to the next level,” Meitz said. “We have great coaches and facilities, the school is great and I am ready to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Three-year starters in the trenches Noah Macias and Max Bryant have been leaders for the football program since starting as sophomores.

Macias will play defensive line for Olivet Nazarene after starting for the past two seasons on the offensive line.

Macias originally played defensive line his sophomore year, so moving back to the other side of the ball was a selling point to commit.

“I cannot wait for the next chapter in my life,” Macias said, “and I am beyond excited for this chance.”

Bryant, who set the school record this year for quarterback hurries in a season, said he is excited for the next four to five years at Carson Newman.

“It really feels like home there,” Bryant said. “Everything is state of the art and I feel like I fit right in.”

As always, Tilden emceed the event and ended his remarks with a term coined by Nathan Turner years ago: “You always have a home here in Raider Valley. Just remember, once a Raider, always a Raider.”