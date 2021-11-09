North Forsyth will remain in GHSA Class 6A

North Forsyth will not appeal the Georgia High School Association's decision to move the school to Class 6A from Class 7A, according to athletic director Scott Tilden.

"It was not an easy decision," Tilden said. "We solicited a lot of feedback and looked at several factors and ultimately concluded that staying in 6A, as classified by the GHSA, was in the best interests of our student-athletes and our athletic programs."

North has the third-largest enrollment count in Class 6A, a number reached by multiplying a school's out-of-zone enrollment then adding it to the total enrollment. North's 2021 enrollment is 2,151 and its out-of-zone enrollment is 152.

North's enrollment fell from 2,599 in 2019 after East Forsyth opened in August, drawing students from North and Forsyth Central.

The GHSA announced its reclassification last week, with North joining Class 6A and East joining Class 4A.

Similarly, Gainesville will not appeal its move to Class 6A from Class 7A, leaving Region 6-7A without two of its seven schools. Remaining schools are Forsyth Central, Denmark, Lambert, South Forsyth and West Forsyth.

Neighboring Class 6A schools include Blessed Trinity, Milton and Johns Creek in Fulton County; Creekview and River Ridge in Cherokee County; Lanier and Shiloh in Gwinnett County; Gainesville in Hall County; and Marist School in Atlanta. However, Blessed Trinity and Marist will each petition to move from Class 6A to Class 5A, while Milton plans to request to play up a classification to Class 7A.



Regions will be determined after the GHSA hears appeals from 59 schools. Appeals will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday.