PREP ROUNDUP: Ackerman no-hits LaGrange in 11-0 win

Jess Ackerman was unhittable Friday evening in North Forsyth's 11-0 win against LaGrange.

Ackerman twirled a gem, striking out 12 batters across five innings of no-hit ball. In all, Ackerman struck out 12 of the 18 batters he faced, including seven of the first eight.

Tyler Triche's solo home run in the bottom of the first inning was all the offense Ackerman needed, but the Raiders added seven runs in the second innings and three more in the third.

Triche finished 1 for 2 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Ackerman helped his own cause by finishing 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Ackerman ignited North's seven-run second when he led off the inning with a single. Andrew Elkhill followed with a double and Brett Barfield drove them both in with a two-run single. Elkhill also went 2 for 3 with a run.

North (4-2) will face Seyuoyah and Alexander in a doubleheader Saturday at Lake Point.