PREVIEW: Banner season has North eyeing another playoff run

In addition to dealing with the fallout of COVID-19, chief among the Raiders’ to-do list is replacing wide receiver Nicky Dalmolin, who had one of the most productive careers in school history and is now playing at Duke.



Dalmolin had 797 yards and 12 scores on 58 receptions, slashing school records for career receptions (171) and career receiving yards (2,068).

His role on the offense will likely be shared among multiple players, according to Craft.

“We’ve got a lot of guys competing to fill that spot,” Craft said. “I don’t know that we’ve got a Nicky Dalmolin right now, which is OK. Sometimes being able to spread the ball around and get the guys – more people involved can be a good thing. He was certainly such a target for Brady (Meitz), played some defense and some special teams. We’re probably not going to replace him right away, but try to find some guys to really fill that. It’s not going to come I don’t think from one person. I think it’s going to have to be a couple guys stepping into those shoes.”

One constant will be quarterback Brady Meitz, who took a notable step forward last year as a junior.

Meitz completed 180 of 304 passes for 2,105 yards and 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also scored seven times on the ground.

North Forsyth quarterback Brady Meitz completed 180 of 304 passes for 2,105 yards and 22 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also scored seven times on the ground - photo by David Roberts Craft has noted Meitz’s maturity off the field and counted his senior quarterback as one of the North players organizing group workouts when able.

“Just his progression as a player, too, just over the last few years. I’ve just seen him continue to mature on the field,” Craft said. “The best compliment for Brady as a football player, looking back at last year, he played his best games in our biggest games. When we needed him the most and when he had to play for our team to be successful, he stepped up. As a coach, when you’ve got that coming back, you feel really excited about the upcoming year.”

Sure enough, the best game of Meitz’s season came against Brookwood, when he completed 29 of 47 passes for 362 yards and five touchdowns, with one interception. Meitz also rushed for a season-high 54 yards in the win, chipping in a touchdown on the ground.

He was surgical in a pivotal region win against South Forsyth, completing 74 percent (17 for 23) of his passes for 316 yards and five scores.

Running back Jared Lucero will be a senior this year after rushing for a team-high 868 yards and six touchdowns, while Craft plans to use junior Patrick Corrigan as a short-yardage back.

“Patrick’s one of those guys that, when he gets down there close to the end zone, he’s hard to bring down by one guy,” Craft said.

North’s defense last year was the best since Craft took over in 2016, judging by total points allowed. The Raiders surrendered just 288 points last season (24 points per game), the lowest mark since 2013, when North held its opponents to 19 points per game.

North gave up an average of 31.5 points per game in Craft’s first three seasons.

“That was an area probably over the past four years that we had to get better and better at,” Craft said. “Last year we felt like we really began to get where we needed to, both personnel-wise and just as a culture on defense.”