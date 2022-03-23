Soccer: Justin Askew's free kick helps North Forsyth boys past Woodstock

By Derrick Richemond

For the Forsyth County News

Justin Askew’s free kick helped North Forsyth's boys overcome a 2-1 deficit on Tuesday to grab a 3-2 win against Woodstock.

With 8:44 minutes remaining in the match, Askew lined up for the free kick and nailed the ball inside the net to the right to break the tie. Askew ran toward the home stands followed by his teammates with excitement.

“I wasn’t nervous at all. I've been practicing it every single day,” Askew said “I come here and take that same exact free kick over and over again and it finally paid off. It feels great.”

The Raiders scored within the first four minutes of the match. Dylan Sanfillippo struck the ball into the net off a Michael Silva assist.

Both teams put pressure on each other’s goalkeeper, wiht both teams trading off firing shots at the net, though neither could make a successful shot. It wasn’t until Woodstock's Emmanuel Torres ran past his defender, then beat the North goalkeeper Ean Hall one-on-one to tie the game.

Moments later off the throw-in, the Wolverines scored off a set piece to break the tie. The Raiders ended the half down 2-1.

North coach Brandon Stewart wanted his team to play simple and finish out the match.

With 34:22 into the second half, as the Wolverines’ goalie ran to deny a shot, he dove for the ball but missed. Silva tracked down the ball and kicked it in for the score.

The Wolverines tried to respond, but the Hall made sure not to let any balls go past him.

The Raiders got their chance to retake the tie from Askew’s free kick. Woodstock's players were upset and tried to talk to the referee, which eventually resulted in three Wolverines getting kicked off the field.

“The most important part I can see today is the composure from the situation,” Stewart said. “To see the mental and psychological composure shows tremendous growth.”