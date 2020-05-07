Soccer: North Forsyth hires longtime Heritage coach Stewart

North Forsyth's boys soccer team will be under new direction next season, as the Raiders tabbed Brandon Stewart as their next head coach.

Stewart coached Heritage (Conyers) for 12 seasons, compiling a 139-64-9 record and qualifying for the playoffs all but one season.

“My wife and I are excited to be joining the North Forsyth HS soccer family, but we are equally excited to join a growing community,” Stewart said in a statement. “The area and school are in a time of great potential and growth. Along with Coach Beshiri, I am anxious to get started in aiding the progression of the soccer program.”

Stewart, who will teach special education at North Forsyth, graduated from Heritage in 1997, earning All-State and Region Player of the Year honors.

Stewart is a five-time Region Coach of the Year, most recently in 2017 when Heritage 14-7 and reached the quarterfinals of the Class 6A playoffs.

The Patriots were 7-0-3 this season, including a 4-0 mark in Region 3-6A.

“We’re honored to have Brandon as our next head boys soccer coach and we look forward to the future with him,” North Forsyth athletic director Scott Tilden said in a statement. “The state of our soccer program is strong, and we look forward to a competitive season and continued growth of the program.”

This story will be updated.