Soccer: North Forsyth hosts drive-thru celebration for 3 seniors

North Forsyth hosted a drive-thru celebration Friday to honor its three seniors who will play soccer in college.
Carson Tomassetti will play at LaGrange College, Andrew Johnson will play at Oglethorpe University and Lakelee Aldrich will play at Columbia College.
Tomassetti and Johnson, both captains, have been part of the North Forsyth program all four years. Tomassetti started all 10 matches and scored two goals for the Raiders this season, while Johnson overcame a preseason injury and was cleared to play the week the spring season was canceled.
Aldrich was also a four-year player and a captain for North Forsyth, starting eight matches and logging three assists during her senior season. She was the varsity team's rookie of the year and defensive MVP in 2018.