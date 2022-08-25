Softball: Lexie Durban's trio of homers lead Raiders past Wolverines

The North Forsyth Raiders softball team triumphed over the West Forsyth Wolverines, 13-6, Wednesday afternoon on the road.

“We were really into the game today,” junior Lexie Durban said. "We wanted to win. We had this rivalry against West for however many years. We just didn’t want to go out since we dropped down 6A [and] didn’t want to go out with a loss.”

Durban pitched the Raiders to victory, surrendering three runs on four hits over four innings and walking zero. Then when it was her time to step to the plate, she drove in six runs and collected three home runs.

In the top of the first inning, the Raiders' first turn at bat looked promising with the bases loaded. Senior Alexis Monroe was at first base, Durban was at second and sophomore Logan Currie was at third, but the threat came to an end with a popout.

The first score of the game happened in the second inning, when junior Olivia Swaim got a single and Mandi Peretti raced to the plate. After Currie got a groundout, Swaim caught the Wolverines lacking and she ran to third.

With two strikes and two out, Taylor Pipkins was able to get a clutch hit to get an RBI single to score Swaim. During Durban's turn at the plate, she made contact with the softball to send it over West's fence for a home run that extended the lead to 4-0.

The Wolverines returned fire on Rylee Ramirez's home run to cut into the lead. West Forsyth pushed across another run in the third, pulling to within 4-3.

The Raiders started to draw separation from the Wolverines by scoring four runs in the top of the fourth inning. Swaim scored her second run, and then Durban hit a bomb for her second home run and collected two more RBIs to grow the lead to 8-3.

When junior Mary Grace Holden made her first appearance in the top of the fifth inning, she swung her bat and made a powerful hit to get her first career home run.

Pitcher Abby Williams was able to stop the bleeding when she hit a low ball to record a single and RBI to cut the lead to 9-5 heading to the sixth inning.

Up next in the batting rotation was Pipkins, and she didn’t disappoint, recording a home run and drove in Currie while their teammates awaited them. Durban then added one more home run to cap off the night.

North Forsyth's Taylor Pipkins and Lexie Durban jog to home plate after Durban's homer in the win against West Forsyth. - photo by Derrick Richemond “I’m actually really happy with how it's going,” Durban said regarding her performance. “It’s a big change from Collins Hill, because I was expecting one home run but it didn’t happen so it was nice to make up for the two games.”

Then a single by Abby Castleberry allowed Monroe to run to home plate for the final score.

North Forsyth (3-4) will host a doubleheader on Aug. 27 against Dunwoody at noon and Sprayberry at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, West Forsyth (7-3) will head over to face Lambert for their first Region 6-7A game of the season at 7 p.m. Aug. 30.