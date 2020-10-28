Softball: North Forsyth falls at East Coweta

North Forsyth's season ended Tuesday in the Elite Eight, as the Raiders fell to East Coweta 5-3 and 14-2.

North (25-11) fell behind early in Game 1 but managed to cut the deficit to one run in the fifth inning. After Hailey Mize homered in the fourth inning to make it 4-1, Mize and Lauren Fields hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fifth to bring the Raiders within one run. But Maliyah Matthews followed with a solo home run in the bottom frame to give the Indians an insurance run. Matthews hit three home runs Tuesday, adding two more in Game 2 and finishing 5 for 6 with five RBIs and five runs scored.

Mize (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, 1 R) and Fields (2 for 3, 1 RBI) each had multiple hits for the Raiders in Game 1, while Ashleigh Grace and McKayla Cothran collected a hit in each game. Adaline Nix, Ali Jones, Taylor Pipkins and Emily Hutcheson finished with one hit apiece.

Olivia Tyson took the loss in Game 1, tossing six innings and giving up five runs on seven hits while striking out two batters. Tyson relieved Mize in Game 2 after two innings, with Mize surrendering eight runs — two earned — and striking out two batters.

Tuesday marked the final games for North's talented senior class that includes Cothran, Grace, Mize, Nix and Maggie McBrayer.