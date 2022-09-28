Softball: North Forsyth sweeps Lanier in doubleheader

The North Forsyth Raiders completed the sweep in a Region 8-6A doubleheader against Lanier, winning 9-0 and 8-5, Tuesday at home.

Opening the first ballgame, the Raiders defense allowed only three batters to get a chance to hit and pitcher Lexie Durban struck out two Longhorns.

Then when Durban stepped to the plate, she hit the softball with force and nearly got a home run, but it hit the fence, as she ran in for a double. Then Alexis Monroe’s single bought home Logan Currie for the first run of the game.

Lanier pitcher Ashley Miner was close to getting Abby Castleberry out by throwing two strikes, but she hit the ball towards the left side of the field and managed a double.

Next, Addison Peck launched the ball high in the air, and at first, it looked like it was going to be a fly out. However, Lanier’s shortstop and right fielder went for the ball and couldn't snag it.

That gave Peck enough time to reach third base, but the throw to third basemen Dallas Green got away, allowing Peck to reach home plate to increase the lead to 3-0.

In the fourth inning, the Raiders racked up four runs. Emma Wheeler and Taylor Pipkins scored on Durban's three-run homer to increase the score to 9-0.

Durban had an excellent performance, tossing five perfect innings in the victory. The junior also led the team in RBIs with three.

“It was great to be able to come out and pitch a shutout and having the D behind me that was also stopping everything,” Durban said of her performance.

Additionally, Pipkins, Currie and Durban made the most of their chances at bat by collecting two hits each to lead the Raiders offense.

In Game 2, Lanier held a 5-1 lead at the top of the third inning.

The Longhorns came out of the gate clicking on cylinders by scoring four runs in the second inning, but they couldn’t keep their foot on the gas pedal thanks to Durban subbing in for Trinity Bearden in the circle.

North Forsyth fought back to tie the game in the fifth on a sac fly by Wheeler, bringing in Castleberry.

Then Durban’s great hit in the sixth inning brought in two runs with Currie and Pipkins scoring to break the deadlock. Loran Lajoie’s run added to the bleeding to complete the comeback against Lanier.

Castleberry and Pipkins each recorded three hits to lead the hosts.

North Forsyth (16-7, 10-3) now has won three straight games.